  5. Bee-Master Oil Vape Kit

Bee-Master Oil Vape Kit

by VapeHoneyStick

Bee-Master Oil Vape Kit Highlights: - Preheat Functions - Compact Size (3 inches) - 350 mAh Battery - 3 temperature settings (3.6V, 3.8V and 4.0V) - Ultra High Quality Chameleon Paint Job - Great wallet case for transport - Amazing trim and finishes - Battery and screws just scream quality with first touch

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.