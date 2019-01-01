About this product
Bee-Master Oil Vape Kit Highlights: - Preheat Functions - Compact Size (3 inches) - 350 mAh Battery - 3 temperature settings (3.6V, 3.8V and 4.0V) - Ultra High Quality Chameleon Paint Job - Great wallet case for transport - Amazing trim and finishes - Battery and screws just scream quality with first touch
About this brand
VapeHoneyStick
Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.