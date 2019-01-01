 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. BeeBox Auto-Draw Oil Vaporizer for 510 Thread Cartridges

BeeBox Auto-Draw Oil Vaporizer for 510 Thread Cartridges

by VapeHoneyStick

Write a review
VapeHoneyStick Vaping Vape Pens BeeBox Auto-Draw Oil Vaporizer for 510 Thread Cartridges
VapeHoneyStick Vaping Vape Pens BeeBox Auto-Draw Oil Vaporizer for 510 Thread Cartridges
VapeHoneyStick Vaping Vape Pens BeeBox Auto-Draw Oil Vaporizer for 510 Thread Cartridges

$38.00MSRP

About this product

HIGHLIGHTS: - Auto Draw Nano Vape Concealer - Works with most Pre-Filled 510 Thread Cartridges - High Capacity 380 mAh Battery - Supper Compact & Lightweight - Stealthy Breathing LED Indicator - Aerospace Feel & Finish Revised Contents: 1 X 380 mAh BeeBox Auto-Draw Oil Vaporizer 1 X 510 Thread Magnet Adapter 1 X Micro USB Charging Cable Note: NO Cartridge / VapeTank Included

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

VapeHoneyStick Logo
Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.