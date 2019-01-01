About this product

Revised Contents: 1 X BeeKeeper 2.0 20W MOD Power Plant 1 X Refillable Oil Vape Tank 1 X The New, 12mm Wide Magnetic Conceal Adapter 1 X Micro USB Charging Cable ****Please note the old replacement magnet is NOT COMPATIBLE with the BEEKEEPER 2.0 HIGHLIGHTS: - High Capacity Concealer - Ultra Wide Bore Opening to fit ALL THICK PREFILLED cartridges - Slim unique design with quality build and feel. - Most Rips & Awesome Flavor - Proprietary low resistance magnet design for a stronghold and maximized electric current Beekeeper dimensions: - L: 2.67" (68mm) W: 1.1"(28mm) H: 0.75"(19mm) - 12 mm wide cartridge opening - For 510 thread Cartridges (up to 12mm wide)