Elf Auto Draw Conceal Oil Vaporizer

by VapeHoneyStick

$38.00MSRP

About this product

The HoneyStick ELF Vape Kit Contains: 1 x The ELF Button-Less Battery 1 x Vape Cartridge / Tank 1 x Magnetic Adapter 1 x Micro USB Charging Cable The Elf Auto Draw Conceal Oil Vaporizer features: - Fits most wide tanks (11mm wide opening) - Buttonless design - 510 Adapter - 3.7 Volts output - Auto Feature - Performance Ceramic Tank - High Capacity 350mAh Battery - High End Aluminum Body The ELF dimensions: L: 2.25"(57mm) W: 1.28"(32.5mm) H: 0.65"(16.5mm)

About this brand

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.