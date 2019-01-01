 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
HoneyStick Speed 220W Variable Voltage Battery Kit

by VapeHoneyStick

Package Includes: 1 x HoneyStick Speed 220W Variable Voltage Battery 1 x Micro USB Charging Cable 2 x 18650 Batteries 1 x Waterproof, Pressurized and Airtight Carrying Case Speed 220W Variable Voltage Battery Features: Output Power: 10W - 220W (Double Battery) Variable Voltage: 0.1V - 8V Output Current: 0.3mA - 45A Temp. Range: 200°F - 600°F / 100°C - 315°C

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.