Package Includes: 1 x HoneyStick Speed 220W Variable Voltage Battery 1 x Micro USB Charging Cable 2 x 18650 Batteries 1 x Waterproof, Pressurized and Airtight Carrying Case Speed 220W Variable Voltage Battery Features: Output Power: 10W - 220W (Double Battery) Variable Voltage: 0.1V - 8V Output Current: 0.3mA - 45A Temp. Range: 200°F - 600°F / 100°C - 315°C
Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.