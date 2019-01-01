 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Oil Vape Pen Kit by HoneyStick

by VapeHoneyStick

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Vape Pen Kit Includes: 1 x Variable Voltage Battery 1 x USB Charging Cable The HoneyStick Oil Vape Pen Kit Highlights: - 3 Temp. / Voltage settings indicated by different LED color: White 3.6V, Blue 3.7V and Red 4.1V - 500 mAh Battery - Micro USB Charging port

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.