Plasma GQ Wax Vaporizer

by VapeHoneyStick

$179.00MSRP

About this product

Features and Functions: - 2 Temperature Settings ( 650 Degrees Fahrenheit & 850 F) - 1200 mAh High Capacity battery - Replaceable coil - Instant heat Up time - Quartz Bowl - Proprietary Heater - Extra Glass included - Cleaning Isopropyle Tips - Micro USB Charging - High End Dab Tool

About this brand

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.