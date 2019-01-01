 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Ripper Essential Oil & Wax Vaporizer

Ripper Essential Oil & Wax Vaporizer

by VapeHoneyStick

Write a review
VapeHoneyStick Vaping Vape Pens Ripper Essential Oil & Wax Vaporizer
VapeHoneyStick Vaping Vape Pens Ripper Essential Oil & Wax Vaporizer
VapeHoneyStick Vaping Vape Pens Ripper Essential Oil & Wax Vaporizer
VapeHoneyStick Vaping Vape Pens Ripper Essential Oil & Wax Vaporizer

$139.00MSRP

About this product

Ripper Wax & Oil Vaporizer Kit Contains: - 1 x High Capacity 1300 mAh Rechargeable Battery - 1 x Essential Oil Vape Tank w/ Ceramic Heater - 1 x Dual Quartz Wax Vape Tank - 1 x Micro USB Charging Cable HIGHLIGHTS: Oil Tank Capacity: 1 ml Ohm Range: 0.1 ohm - 3.0 ohm Dimensions: 2.65" L x 1.8" W x 0.81" H THE BEST Taste & Large Rips

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

VapeHoneyStick Logo
Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.