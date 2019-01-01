 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Sub-Ohm Carbon Fiber Oil Vaporizer by HoneyStick

Sub-Ohm Carbon Fiber Oil Vaporizer by HoneyStick

by VapeHoneyStick

$199.00MSRP

About this product

WHATS IN THE BOX: 1 x 36W 2600mAh Smart Mod Battery 1 x Sub-Ohm Tank/Atomizer (0.3Ω) 1 x 3ml 70/30 PG/VG Coil Primer 1 x Micro USB Charging Cable 1 x User Manual OLED Display Screen 510 Threaded Adapter Resistance: 0.3Ω- 3.0Ω Top-Fill 2ml Capacity Tank Adjustable Airflow Control Wattage Range: 5W - 36W Aluminum / Stainless Steel Construction Wicking System w/ Integrated Coil

About this brand

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.