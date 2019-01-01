About this product
WHATS IN THE BOX: 1 x 36W 2600mAh Smart Mod Battery 1 x Sub-Ohm Tank/Atomizer (0.3Ω) 1 x 3ml 70/30 PG/VG Coil Primer 1 x Micro USB Charging Cable 1 x User Manual OLED Display Screen 510 Threaded Adapter Resistance: 0.3Ω- 3.0Ω Top-Fill 2ml Capacity Tank Adjustable Airflow Control Wattage Range: 5W - 36W Aluminum / Stainless Steel Construction Wicking System w/ Integrated Coil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
VapeHoneyStick
Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.