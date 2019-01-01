About this product
The Honeystick VPOD - POD Vaporizer Kit for Essential Oils. The latest Oil Vape Unit release from HoneyStick. 1 x HoneyStick VPOD unit 1 x Bottle of Proprietary Breakdown Liquid 1 x Spatula 1 x Syringe 1 x Microwavable Mixing Jar 1 x Charging Micro USB Cable 1 x Waterproof / pressurized HoneyStick yellow case.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
VapeHoneyStick
Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.