Sour Tangie Vape Cartridge

by VapeMeds®

$35.00MSRP

About this product

VapeMeds™ Pure proudly offers its Sour Tangie Cartridge. This Sativa-leaning vape cartridge eliminates pain and anxiety while infusing the user with a sense of oneness with the world at large. And not just that, as its euphoria builds, users will begin to understand more about themselves, about what makes them tick. This liquid bliss encourages introspection and forgiveness, both for oneself and for others, and offers a wonderfully transcendent platform from which to launch creative pursuits or incredible dreams.

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

At VapeMeds, our MISSION is to provide BETTER outcomes to patients seeking an alternative to traditional and especially opioid based medicines. We STRIVE to make the best THC and CBD oil available with numerous choices to treat multiple conditions many people like you may need to relieve them from life altering symptoms. Our GOAL is to provide valuable information on as many strains as possible to give our customers the information they need to make the right decisions regarding strain efficacy. In our EFFORTS, we offer strain reviews and strain videos to help in the decision making process. VapeMeds CARTRIDGES provide a better intake experience, and every drag delivers strain specific terpenes and cannabinoids. The result is a vapor that mirrors the effects and flavors of the original flowers, but amplified and more comfortable to inhale. The team is proud to supply a popular choice for many veteran patients and strives to be the vape of choice for any who benefit from medical cannabis. Have a golden experience, hit VapeMeds. Our HOPE is that cannabis will offer the relief to patients in California that they would not get otherwise. And, we BELIEVE that the more information and good solid THC and CBD medicine we can provide to those in need, people will be able to live longer, healthier and more productive lives. State License Medical Retail M10-18-0000387-TEMP Adult-Use Retail A10-18-0000337-TEMP