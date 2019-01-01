About this product
VapeMeds™ Pure proudly offers its Sour Tangie Cartridge. This Sativa-leaning vape cartridge eliminates pain and anxiety while infusing the user with a sense of oneness with the world at large. And not just that, as its euphoria builds, users will begin to understand more about themselves, about what makes them tick. This liquid bliss encourages introspection and forgiveness, both for oneself and for others, and offers a wonderfully transcendent platform from which to launch creative pursuits or incredible dreams.
About this strain
Sour Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.