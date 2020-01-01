 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Blue Zkittlez Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Blue Zkittlez Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by VAPEN

Write a review
VAPEN Concentrates Cartridges Blue Zkittlez Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Zkittlez

Blue Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Zkittlez by Dying Breed Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of Blue Diamond and Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The physical effects of this strain are mellow and moderately sedating, igniting appetite while weighing on the limbs. Its strong physical effects and uplifting mental high make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

About this brand

VAPEN Logo
FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019. Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity. We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!