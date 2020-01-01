 Loading…
  5. Blueberry OG Terp Sauce 1g
Hybrid

Blueberry OG Terp Sauce 1g

by VAPEN

VAPEN Concentrates Solventless Blueberry OG Terp Sauce 1g

About this product

Rich in flavor with a full spectrum aroma, our high terpene profile sauce gives dabbers the potency they need. Made from premium flower using VAPEN’s proprietary processing, our sauce contains all the great medicine! You’re going to love this premium, great tasting, high potency extract by VAPEN.

About this strain

Blueberry OG

Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.    

 

About this brand

FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019. Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity. We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!