Texas Butter Shatter 1g
by Cresco Labs
1 gram
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Boss Hogg by Cali Connection is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and another Chem 4 backcross. This strain carries a strong earthy, hashy aroma that mixes with the funky sour diesel notes of its Chemdawg parent. A true hybrid, Boss Hogg delivers a balance of mind and body effects that ease the body into relaxation while the mind is lifted to a happy, euphoric state. Despite its heavy body effects, Boss Hogg is cerebrally stimulating and sharpens the senses to help you stay engaged and creative.