CBD Elements Tincture Cinnamon - 250MG

by VAPEN Clear

CBD Elements Tincture Cinnamon - 250MG

About this product

Get results quickly with CBD Elements brand tinctures. Carefully hand crafted in Arizona using responsibly grown organic hemp from America. Lab tested for quality and purity. All natural with no additives or preservatives. Broad spectrum. Product contains 0 THC.

About this brand

VAPEN Clear’s Inhaler utilizes a FDA approved medical device which is a metered dose inhaler that contains 1,000 mg per canister. The use of a medical aerosol as a delivery method is a more effective way to medicate than smoking or vaping since very little is exhaled. There is also little to no smell when exhaling, making it extremely discreet. Independent laboratory tests show VAPEN Clear products contain up to 99.82% percent total activated cannabinoids. You’re breathing the cleanest form of isolated cannabinoids. VAPEN Clear offers an alternative to smoking, using edibles and/or other traditional methods of medicating. Its terpene profiles are derived from some of the finest strains and preferred flavors on the market.