Vapen Extracts are made with the de-waxed method of extraction, using double distilled medical grade solvents, ensuring high potency, terpene profile, THC-A and THC; which means improved medicinal benefits, deep aroma, and gourmet level dabs in each flavorful hit. We avoid chlorophyll, fats and lipids at all costs to ensure a smooth, residual free product. Our products are low to no Parts Per Million (meaning solvents are at a low and safe level). Our concentrates are consistently produced to be stable and vibrant in color, which comes from using fresh, high quality plants, and superior extraction methods.
Gelato
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.