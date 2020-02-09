Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Ghost OG by VAPEN Clear
on February 9th, 2020
1st review! This strain is as good in the year 2020 as it was in the year 2015 when I first tried it. I remember the first time I ever smoked the straight. It was one of the highest highs i have ever had. STRAIGHT GAS FOOL
Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.