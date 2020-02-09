 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Ghost OG

by VAPEN Clear

VAPEN Clear Cannabis Flower Ghost OG

About this product

Ghost OG by VAPEN Clear

1 customer review

Thelibertarianboy

1st review! This strain is as good in the year 2020 as it was in the year 2015 when I first tried it. I remember the first time I ever smoked the straight. It was one of the highest highs i have ever had. STRAIGHT GAS FOOL

About this strain

Ghost OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

About this brand

VAPEN Clear Logo
VAPEN Clear’s Inhaler utilizes a FDA approved medical device which is a metered dose inhaler that contains 1,000 mg per canister. The use of a medical aerosol as a delivery method is a more effective way to medicate than smoking or vaping since very little is exhaled. There is also little to no smell when exhaling, making it extremely discreet. Independent laboratory tests show VAPEN Clear products contain up to 99.82% percent total activated cannabinoids. You’re breathing the cleanest form of isolated cannabinoids. VAPEN Clear offers an alternative to smoking, using edibles and/or other traditional methods of medicating. Its terpene profiles are derived from some of the finest strains and preferred flavors on the market.