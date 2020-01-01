Inzane Membrane Shatter
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Vapen Extracts are made with the de-waxed method of extraction, using double distilled medical grade solvents, ensuring high potency, terpene profile, THC-A and THC; which means improved medicinal benefits, deep aroma, and gourmet level dabs in each flavorful hit. We avoid chlorophyll, fats and lipids at all costs to ensure a smooth, residual free product. Our products are low to no Parts Per Million (meaning solvents are at a low and safe level). Our concentrates are consistently produced to be stable and vibrant in color, which comes from using fresh, high quality plants, and superior extraction methods.
About this strain
Inzane In The Membrane
Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.