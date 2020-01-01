 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jack Herer Cartridge - 0.5g

by VAPEN Clear

About this product

Precharged and ready to attach to cartridge. Designed for discretion Vapen™ Clear pens are safe to carry anywhere and everywhere. Pre-filled to ensure accuracy and safety. Specially engineered atomizer, designed for Vapen Clear’s viscous consistency, prevents clogs utilizing every drop. Screw Vapen Clear cartridge into battery and enjoy!

About this strain

Jack Herer

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

VAPEN Clear’s Inhaler utilizes a FDA approved medical device which is a metered dose inhaler that contains 1,000 mg per canister. The use of a medical aerosol as a delivery method is a more effective way to medicate than smoking or vaping since very little is exhaled. There is also little to no smell when exhaling, making it extremely discreet. Independent laboratory tests show VAPEN Clear products contain up to 99.82% percent total activated cannabinoids. You’re breathing the cleanest form of isolated cannabinoids. VAPEN Clear offers an alternative to smoking, using edibles and/or other traditional methods of medicating. Its terpene profiles are derived from some of the finest strains and preferred flavors on the market.