Lambsbread Live Resin Batter 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Rich in flavor with a full spectrum aroma, our high terpene profile sauce gives dabbers the potency they need. Made from premium flower using VAPEN’s proprietary processing, our sauce contains all the great medicine! You’re going to love this premium, great tasting, high potency extract by VAPEN.
Be the first to review this product.