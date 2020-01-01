 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
OG Kush Cartridge - 0.5g

by VAPEN Clear

About this product

Precharged and ready to attach to cartridge. Designed for discretion Vapen™ Clear pens are safe to carry anywhere and everywhere. Pre-filled to ensure accuracy and safety. Specially engineered atomizer, designed for Vapen Clear’s viscous consistency, prevents clogs utilizing every drop. Screw Vapen Clear cartridge into battery and enjoy!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

OG Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

VAPEN Clear’s Inhaler utilizes a FDA approved medical device which is a metered dose inhaler that contains 1,000 mg per canister. The use of a medical aerosol as a delivery method is a more effective way to medicate than smoking or vaping since very little is exhaled. There is also little to no smell when exhaling, making it extremely discreet. Independent laboratory tests show VAPEN Clear products contain up to 99.82% percent total activated cannabinoids. You’re breathing the cleanest form of isolated cannabinoids. VAPEN Clear offers an alternative to smoking, using edibles and/or other traditional methods of medicating. Its terpene profiles are derived from some of the finest strains and preferred flavors on the market.