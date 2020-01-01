Oro Blanco Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 24.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Orange Wreck Live Resin by VAPEN Clear
Be the first to review this product.
Orange Wreck is the original homegrown cross of Trainwreck and a special (if not mysterious) old school Allagash strain. Exhibiting notes of pungent pine, fermented oranges, and funk, Orange Wreck offers consumers a challenging palate atop stimulating effects. This strain settles behind the eyes and in the body, igniting appetite and offering moderate pain relief.