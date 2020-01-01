Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Precharged and ready to attach to cartridge. Designed for discretion Vapen™ Clear pens are safe to carry anywhere and everywhere. Pre-filled to ensure accuracy and safety. Specially engineered atomizer, designed for Vapen Clear’s viscous consistency, prevents clogs utilizing every drop. Screw Vapen Clear cartridge into battery and enjoy!
Be the first to review this product.
Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.