 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Pineapple Cookies Shatter 1g

Pineapple Cookies Shatter 1g

by VAPEN Clear

Write a review
VAPEN Clear Concentrates Solventless Pineapple Cookies Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Vapen Extracts are made with the de-waxed method of extraction, using double distilled medical grade solvents, ensuring high potency, terpene profile, THC-A and THC; which means improved medicinal benefits, deep aroma, and gourmet level dabs in each flavorful hit.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple Cookies

Pineapple Cookies

Pineapple Cookies by Calyx Gardens is an introspective Platinum Girl Scout Cookies cross with flavor to spare. It was created by breeding the Calyx Garden Pineapple OG Kush father (Poison OG x Purple Pineapple) with the long-lasting body-melter Platinum GSC. Relaxation and happiness creep across the body, gradually dissolving stress and depression as the consumer’s mood elevates. This strain's aroma is bright and buttery, exhibiting sweet notes from both its parents.

About this brand

VAPEN Clear Logo
FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019. Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity. We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!