Snake Eyes

by VAPEN Clear

4.52
VAPEN Clear Cannabis Flower Snake Eyes

About this product

Snake Eyes by VAPEN Clear

4.52

Thelibertarianboy

My gf got this as part of her 1st time patient.. wowwww is all I can say. STRAIGHT GAS!

TriHard7

the only reason it’s not a 5 star is because i have smoked it yet i just wanted to be the first to comment about it here but the smell is the best fucking smell the first initial smell smells like regular weed for the first second and then after that it smells like straight lemon i’m not even joking you get the weed smell lightly if even that this strain has a strong lemon smell and it’s fantastic i bet it gives a good high

About this brand

VAPEN Clear’s Inhaler utilizes a FDA approved medical device which is a metered dose inhaler that contains 1,000 mg per canister. The use of a medical aerosol as a delivery method is a more effective way to medicate than smoking or vaping since very little is exhaled. There is also little to no smell when exhaling, making it extremely discreet. Independent laboratory tests show VAPEN Clear products contain up to 99.82% percent total activated cannabinoids. You’re breathing the cleanest form of isolated cannabinoids. VAPEN Clear offers an alternative to smoking, using edibles and/or other traditional methods of medicating. Its terpene profiles are derived from some of the finest strains and preferred flavors on the market.