Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Snake Eyes by VAPEN Clear
on February 9th, 2020
My gf got this as part of her 1st time patient.. wowwww is all I can say. STRAIGHT GAS!
on November 30th, 2019
the only reason it’s not a 5 star is because i have smoked it yet i just wanted to be the first to comment about it here but the smell is the best fucking smell the first initial smell smells like regular weed for the first second and then after that it smells like straight lemon i’m not even joking you get the weed smell lightly if even that this strain has a strong lemon smell and it’s fantastic i bet it gives a good high