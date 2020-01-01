SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
VAPEN is packaged in a discrete and elegant pen style vaporizer. Each VAPEN cartridge comes pre-filled for optimum discretion and ease of use. Simply screw the VAPEN cartridge into the VAPEN battery and begin medicating. VAPEN is committed to providing safe access to all Arizona Patients. We hope our discreet, premium products provide a convenient alternative to traditional medicating methods. For safety purposes, store your VAPEN cartridge separate from the VAPEN battery when not in use.
