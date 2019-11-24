 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
VAPEN Clear

by VAPEN Clear

4.77
4.77

smokiie1996

1st time trying this brand and type concentrate and i love it got the GDP Gram syringe couple drops on the blunt and your good to go also lasted a couple days well worth the $$

Desertwest

The Vapen inhaler is amazing. After debilitating fibro pain for over 4 years and dozens of medications, this product nails it! I’m down to 3 medications from 13, and generally a daily spritz does it. On bad days I use it twice. Highly recommend.

Flynnlilly

This is by far the BEST pen I've had. I got the Jack Herer and it did not disappoint. The flavor was on point, the distillate was clean and the high was perfect. I WILL be going back to try more Vapen products.

About this brand

FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019. Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity. We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!