  Watermelon CBD Cartridge 0.5g

Watermelon CBD Cartridge 0.5g

by VAPEN Clear

About this product

Precharged and ready to attach to cartridge. Designed for discretion Vapen™ Clear pens are safe to carry anywhere and everywhere. Pre-filled to ensure accuracy and safety. Specially engineered atomizer, designed for Vapen Clear’s viscous consistency, prevents clogs utilizing every drop. Screw Vapen Clear cartridge into battery and enjoy!

About this strain

Watermelon

Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Its large, dense buds are valued for their high THC content and relaxing effects, useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time.

About this brand

VAPEN Clear’s Inhaler utilizes a FDA approved medical device which is a metered dose inhaler that contains 1,000 mg per canister. The use of a medical aerosol as a delivery method is a more effective way to medicate than smoking or vaping since very little is exhaled. There is also little to no smell when exhaling, making it extremely discreet. Independent laboratory tests show VAPEN Clear products contain up to 99.82% percent total activated cannabinoids. You’re breathing the cleanest form of isolated cannabinoids. VAPEN Clear offers an alternative to smoking, using edibles and/or other traditional methods of medicating. Its terpene profiles are derived from some of the finest strains and preferred flavors on the market.