1000MG BLUE DREAM CBD SHATTER

by VapeNterps

$54.99MSRP

About this product

BLUE DREAM – AIN’T NO MOUNTAIN HIGH Blue Dream crosses Blueberry Indica with Haze (sativa) to create a sativa-dominant hybrid. Popular for daytime use, Blue Dream delivers a calming, creative euphoria but without a sedative effect. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, berry, earth EFFECT: Euphoric, cerebral, energizing, the most popular strain for elevating one’s mood Although the list of health-beneficial components of Cannabis is quite extensive, for decades its name was primarily associated to the psychotropic effects of the THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol. However in recent years, another Cannabis active ingredient took over the spotlight completely: Cannabidiol, or the CBD. Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

VapeNterps Logo
Vape N Terps strives to formulate, select and deliver only the premium CBD products. Made of the finest Colorado grown hemp and pure plant sourced terpenes they come in range of 33 amazing flavors. Carefully hand crafted, Vape N Terp Colorado CBD products are regularly tested by independent labs for potency and purity, providing that what we deliver to you is only the premium quality product. We design and formulate our high potency vape CBD oils based on personal experience, regular feedback from our customers, knowing that you care about what you put into your body. That is why Vape N Terp products are safe, effective, and will not get you high. They do not contain PG, VG, MCT, or THC.