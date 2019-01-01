 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. 1000MG DOGWALKER OG CBD SHATTER

1000MG DOGWALKER OG CBD SHATTER

by VapeNterps

Write a review
VapeNterps Concentrates Solventless 1000MG DOGWALKER OG CBD SHATTER

$54.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

DOGWALKER OG – RECONNECT WITH YOUR CORE A combination of Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91, Dogwalker OG has both sativa and indica powers. Its effect is a strong, radiating calm, promoting both focus and deep relaxation. Dogwalker OG has an earthy, woody, diesel flavor and a skunky, woody aroma. FRAGRANCE: Earth, wood, spicy, pine, fuel EFFECT: Relaxation, sleep, focus, strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body Although the list of health-beneficial components of Cannabis is quite extensive, for decades its name was primarily associated to the psychotropic effects of the THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol. However in recent years, another Cannabis active ingredient took over the spotlight completely: Cannabidiol, or the CBD. Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way. Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dogwalker OG

Dogwalker OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

About this brand

VapeNterps Logo
Vape N Terps strives to formulate, select and deliver only the premium CBD products. Made of the finest Colorado grown hemp and pure plant sourced terpenes they come in range of 33 amazing flavors. Carefully hand crafted, Vape N Terp Colorado CBD products are regularly tested by independent labs for potency and purity, providing that what we deliver to you is only the premium quality product. We design and formulate our high potency vape CBD oils based on personal experience, regular feedback from our customers, knowing that you care about what you put into your body. That is why Vape N Terp products are safe, effective, and will not get you high. They do not contain PG, VG, MCT, or THC.