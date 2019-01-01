About this product
GOJI OG – TOWARDS UNITY Goji OG has a unique fruity aroma. It will not only have relaxed effects, but will give an uplifted, energetic focus. This sweet, red berry, licorice scented strain is a cross of Snow Lotus and Nepali OG, creating a sativa-dominant hybrid. FRAGRANCE: Spicy, herbal, sweet, licorice EFFECT: Uplifting, happy, hungry, euphoric Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way. This purposely cultivated, organic product made of carefully selected specific Cannabis Strain profiles deliver tangible results in fighting number of medical problems such as inflammation processes, insomnia, help treat depression and anxiety while improving the bodily motoric functions and enhance mood, the list is long. Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Goji OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.