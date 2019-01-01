About this product

DogWalker Og – Reconnect With Your Core A combination of Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91, Dogwalker OG has both sativa and indica powers. Its effect is a strong, radiating calm, promoting both focus and deep relaxation. Dogwalker OG has an earthy, woody, diesel flavor and a skunky, woody aroma. FRAGRANCE: Earth, wood, spicy, pine, fuel EFFECT: Relaxation, sleep, focus, strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body Although the list of health-beneficial components of Cannabis is quite extensive, for decades its name was primarily associated to the psychotropic effects of the THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol. However in recent years, another Cannabis active ingredient took over the spotlight completely: Cannabidiol, or the CBD. Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way. Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.