Glass Sword Dabber / Pendant
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A sturdy dab tool is a crucial part of getting the most out of your precious concentrates. This one is made of durable stainless steel with micro-diamond plated grips is built for comfort and ease. Regardless of the form of your concentrates, this tool is the key to accurate dosing and articulate manipulation.
on March 23rd, 2017
This dabber is the only tool I use for concentrates 5/5 #420sweepstakes