Dab Tool

by Vapexhale

About this product

A sturdy dab tool is a crucial part of getting the most out of your precious concentrates. This one is made of durable stainless steel with micro-diamond plated grips is built for comfort and ease. Regardless of the form of your concentrates, this tool is the key to accurate dosing and articulate manipulation.

5.01

Cannoibisseur

This dabber is the only tool I use for concentrates 5/5 #420sweepstakes

About this brand

VapeXhale creates the world’s best intelligent herbal delivery systems. We take a holistic approach to designing our vaporizers to ensure that the user has a positive and enjoyable experience. Not only do we want to make the world’s best inhalation devices, we want to make the world a better place. We want the world to be healthier, more inclusive, and more empathetic. We believe in order to make this change, we need to be in great mental and physical health. The EVO is our first product that will help in these areas. Come join us as we change the world for the better.