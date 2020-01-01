 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sidetree™ Starter Kit

by Vapexhale

About this product

A filtration sensation, the SideTree™ features a tree percolator with 8 individual branches (or flow paths) for vapor to seamlessly filter through water with low resistance and an ergonomic sidecar mouthpiece. Unlike many traditionally flimsy and fragile tree percolator designs, this HydraTube is enhanced with sturdy welding of each flow path to the base of the chamber, providing an incredibly reinforced shock resistant structure.

About this brand

VapeXhale creates the world’s best intelligent herbal delivery systems. We take a holistic approach to designing our vaporizers to ensure that the user has a positive and enjoyable experience. Not only do we want to make the world’s best inhalation devices, we want to make the world a better place. We want the world to be healthier, more inclusive, and more empathetic. We believe in order to make this change, we need to be in great mental and physical health. The EVO is our first product that will help in these areas. Come join us as we change the world for the better.