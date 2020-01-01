Rechargeable Inhaler Battery With USB Charger
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Many vapor enthusiasts enjoy dry vapor, as it has found to preserve both flavor and purity when compared to diffused vapor. With a bent neck and flared mouthpiece, this piece is custom made to effortlessly deliver the full spectrum of vapor flavor.
Be the first to review this product.