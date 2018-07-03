callmekeenan on July 3rd, 2018

I've been enjoying my Turbine Starter Kit since April 2016. I'm a medical marijuana user so finding an effective way to manage my pain instantly is important. The Vapexhale Cloud EVO does just that for me by providing vapor (rather than smoke) that is flavorful, cool, and full of cannabinoids (not tar). The convection heating makes for remarkable flavor for dry herb while ensuring that the flower is not being vaporized when nobody is taking a hit. The unit is phenomenal with concentrates due to cool vapor and only needing a fraction of a normal sized dab of concentrate. Since owning this vaporizer I've been able to share the experience with many friends and family members and talk about the pros and cons of the unit. Usually the conversation revolves around the pros, but there are times when the cons do come up. All my friends end up wanting the vaporizer by the end of the session though and I even have two friends that have already purchased their own vaporizer. Pros: - Extremely flavorful vapor - Convection heating - Ergonomic design - Many accessories - Precise heating - No problems with unit after two years of daily use - Great customer service if any problems arise Cons: - Unit gets warm to touch (Can be resolved with using the heat shield that comes with the Starter Kit) - Costly (Vapexhale constantly has sales though) - Heat up time There are many pros to having a vaporizer like this as it truly is one of the tastiest desktops I've tried so far. Most of the cons that come with this unit are minimal and would not prevent me from buying another unit if mine were to ever break. This vaporizer is worth the price tag and is a great option for both medicinal and recreational cannabis users!