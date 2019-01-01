 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The Blue Dream and Ruderalis cross has resulted in the “Blue Dream Auto”. Blue Dream Auto is simply the auto-flowering version of the cult classic in the California medical cannabis scene. Producing fast crops indoors and going unnoticed outdoors, Blue Dream Auto is suitable for growers of all levels. It is recommended to add 30% of coco to the soil mix and to water it frequently but in small amounts. Its structure is typically Sativa; long and rangy, with a dense bud structure helping pump up yields to 400+ g/m2 indoor. Later in flowering it packs on some serious trichome production and in the right conditions she turns blue, offering extra swag appeal. Blue Dream Auto has deep flavor and aroma, with notes of blueberries, haze, pine, incense and spices. The long-lasting effect is powerful, physical and cerebral. The addition of the Ruderalis genetics make for a slightly more grassy skunk taste but this will dissipate with a longer cure.

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.