  5. Blue Dream CBD

by Variety Of Cannabis

Blue Dream CBD is the newest and most technologically advanced creation. The iconic California Sativa hybrid Blue Dream has been bred to provide not only the outstanding original traits but also all the benefits of CBD. Blue Dream CBD is a cannabis seed with fast and vigorous growth, supported by an aggressive root system. The good spacing between its large and thin fan leaves makes for ample light penetration, promoting an optimal development. In just 9 weeks, it delivers huge terminal site colas heavy with high resin counts and beautiful purple, blue and silver notes on cold nights. Using science and technology, combined with our breeding instinct, have led to the discovery and isolation of cannabinoid properties never seen before. Blue Dream CBD’s flavor masterfully mixes strong pungent tones of sweet berries, citrus and pepper. Providing a mild psychoactive effect, Blue Dream CBD is known for its clear and energizing euphoric sensations.

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.