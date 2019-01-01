 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Variety Of Cannabis

$10.50MSRP

About this product

Bubba Kush 2.0 is an Indica-dominant feminized cannabis strain derived from the famous Bubble Gum strain and the legendary OG Kush strain. Bubba Kush is a true Kush classic and has built up quite a following. This improved cross with an OG Kush resulting in Bubba Kush 2.0 has small to medium sized buds that have the dense bud structure characteristic of Indica varieties. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple and the leaves are dark green. It is an outstanding compact cannabis plant that grows comfortably in small indoor spaces and in dry, warm, sunny, temperate and Mediterranean climates. Its short flowering period makes up for its sensitivity to mould. Upon smoking Bubba Kush 2.0 you will be introduced to an earthy and sweet taste accompanied by a piney scent. Bubba Kush has vivid green and purple buds that are coated in amber hairs. The abundance of trichomes makes this strain almost as sticky as bubblegum itself.

About this brand

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.