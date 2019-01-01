 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bubba’s Gift

by Variety Of Cannabis

Bubba’s Gift is an Indica dominant (accidental) cross between ‘God’s Gift’ and ‘Bubba Kush’. Bubba Kush is the hybrid between Bubblegum and Hindu Kush and God’s Gift is the hybrid between OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple. Bubba’s Gift is a strong Indica-dominant strain and the Indica/Sativa percentage is close to a pure Indica strain. Bubba’s Gift starts out quite slow in life but really picks up steam after a couple of weeks. Being mostly Indica, she grows with a short and stout stature, but has great leaf spacing allowing for optimal light penetration. The buds of this plant are large and extremely dense and are covered with orange-brown colored hairs. When ripe the flowers will appear snowy. Bubba’s Gift flowers for 6 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors. The aroma that is being produced by this strain is sweet with earthy and dessert spicy odors. When the plant is crushed, a complex blend of smells, will emerge. The flavor of this strain distinguishes from the smell. The different sorts of sweetness are dominating the aroma but are subtle in the flavor.

Developed by Humboldt Seed Organization, Bubba’s Gift is a strain unlike any other. Despite being almost purely indica, this cross between Bubba Kush and God’s Gift produces functional and uplifting effects with a mild body high. Given its strong indica genetics, this sweet, fruity strain is surprisingly well-suited for daytime creative activities. Bubba’s Gift will flower in 6 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors.

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.