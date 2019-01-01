 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Active+

by Variety Of Cannabis

10 ml CBDactive+ in handy dosage pump. This product has a similar effect to a 40% CBD oil. CBDactive + is a new, innovative and drinkable alternative to CBD oil. CBDactive + is water soluble and is therefore fully absorbed by the body. Regular CBD products and cannabinoids are fats and are therefore primarily degraded by the body. This effectively only absorbs 6-12% in the body. The CBD active + mix ensures that the active ingredients are fully and fully absorbed. In addition, it contains all the terpenes that produced the hare hemp. As a result, the cannabinoids reaching the bloodstream become difficult or slow to break down. The BioACTIVE + CBD mix dissolves in tea, lemonade or other beverages and makes the long "mouth time" unnecessary. It also tastes a lot more enjoyable. Because it is soluble in water, you can also use it in a nebulizer to inhale the active ingredients in a healthy and responsible way.

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.