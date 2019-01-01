About this product

10 ml CBDactive+ in handy dosage pump. This product has a similar effect to a 40% CBD oil. CBDactive + is a new, innovative and drinkable alternative to CBD oil. CBDactive + is water soluble and is therefore fully absorbed by the body. Regular CBD products and cannabinoids are fats and are therefore primarily degraded by the body. This effectively only absorbs 6-12% in the body. The CBD active + mix ensures that the active ingredients are fully and fully absorbed. In addition, it contains all the terpenes that produced the hare hemp. As a result, the cannabinoids reaching the bloodstream become difficult or slow to break down. The BioACTIVE + CBD mix dissolves in tea, lemonade or other beverages and makes the long "mouth time" unnecessary. It also tastes a lot more enjoyable. Because it is soluble in water, you can also use it in a nebulizer to inhale the active ingredients in a healthy and responsible way.