10 ml highly concentrated CBD oil based on a 1:1 mixture of organic olive oil and CBD extract with 8.25% CBD. In addition to high CBD content, the oil also contains CBG, CBN, CBC, terpenes and terpenoids. The CBD oil is very effective because it is always fresh and we respect the ingredients produced by the plant. For many years the oil has been the best tested and has more than proven itself.