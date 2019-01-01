About this product
10 ml highly concentrated CBD oil based on a 1:1 mixture of organic olive oil and CBD extract with 8.25% CBD. In addition to high CBD content, the oil also contains CBG, CBN, CBC, terpenes and terpenoids. The CBD oil is very effective because it is always fresh and we respect the ingredients produced by the plant. For many years the oil has been the best tested and has more than proven itself.
Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.