 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Chocolate Mint

Chocolate Mint

by Variety Of Cannabis

Write a review
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Chocolate Mint
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Chocolate Mint

$10.50MSRP

About this product

Chocolate Mint is a feminized Indica-dominant cannabis strain. The origins of Chocolate Mint are pure and of great quality, deriving from the cross between Emerald OG and Grandaddy Purple. Fan leaves are well distributed, ensuring excellent secondary light penetration – which in turn allows the plant to soak up as much light as possible. She continues to grow during flowering, and produces some extremely big resin covered crowning colas. As such, Chocolate Mint often needs support in the form of trellising during flowering, to ensure it doesn’t cave-in under its own weight! The flowering time is roughly 8 weeks indoors. Not particularly resistant to moisture. It is advisable to control its growth when growing indoors. Beware, she can grow into quite a beast, reaching as high as 3m outdoors. This cannabis hybrid has a very deep flavor and aroma, with hints of chocolate, mint, pine, spices and a bit acid. The effect, providing both physical and cerebral long-lasting sensations, is so potent that only the most experienced users ought to make use of it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Variety Of Cannabis Logo
Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.