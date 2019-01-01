About this product

Chocolate Mint is a feminized Indica-dominant cannabis strain. The origins of Chocolate Mint are pure and of great quality, deriving from the cross between Emerald OG and Grandaddy Purple. Fan leaves are well distributed, ensuring excellent secondary light penetration – which in turn allows the plant to soak up as much light as possible. She continues to grow during flowering, and produces some extremely big resin covered crowning colas. As such, Chocolate Mint often needs support in the form of trellising during flowering, to ensure it doesn’t cave-in under its own weight! The flowering time is roughly 8 weeks indoors. Not particularly resistant to moisture. It is advisable to control its growth when growing indoors. Beware, she can grow into quite a beast, reaching as high as 3m outdoors. This cannabis hybrid has a very deep flavor and aroma, with hints of chocolate, mint, pine, spices and a bit acid. The effect, providing both physical and cerebral long-lasting sensations, is so potent that only the most experienced users ought to make use of it.