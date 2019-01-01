About this product

Hashplant O.G. is an easy to grow hybrid with Indica dominance bred by mingling the genetics of Trainwreck and Hash Plant. The result is a strong and robust hybrid with Indica dominance and great potency that is easy to grow as well as remarkably productive. Hashplant O.G. develops large, very resinous and compact buds with an intense aroma and flavor, with piney, earthy and spicy notes. The origins of Hash Plant O.G. are fully guaranteed as it comes from a Lost Coast OG and a (G13 x Hashplant). It is a highly homogeneous cannabis hybrid that produces high-quality buds brimming with resin perfect for concocting excellent hash. Easy to grow, this marijuana plant performs best in a temperate or Mediterranean climate outdoors and in the greenhouse. A great strain for commercial growers and for making concentrates. The hashplant has an intense aroma with notes of pine, earth and spices. Its effect is powerful and extremely relaxing, ideal to relax after a long day.