Headband is a cross from Sour Diesel X (OG Kush X Master Kush) and is a Sativa-dominant feminized cannabis strain. The name “Headband” is a throwback to the early ‘80s when every hipster of the era wore a headband to celebrate their freedom, youth, and lack of fashion sense. Headband is an elegant plant with quite an open structure, which results in better light penetration and thus in large, compact, resinous buds. Soil seems to do the best in coaxing out the flavors of the strain, but it also yields well in all hydro grow mediums, as well as outdoors. She is a great strain for beginning to novice growers, as the strain needs little attention and nutrients to attain good results. It requires a short growing period indoors and enjoys temperate, dry, warm and Mediterranean climates outdoors. Resistant to moisture. Headband exhibits a slightly sour smell, somewhat reminiscent of diesel fuel. Other notes in the flavor portfolio include pine, musty earth and citrus fruit. The high is definitely cerebral, producing powerful, invigorating, euphoric and long-lasting effects. This is always a very uplifting strain that never disappoints.