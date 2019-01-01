 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lemon Garlic is a feminized Indica-dominant cannabis strain obtained through a strict selection of True OG, carried out with more than 6 generations. The result is a splendid, medium-sized plant which gives off a very pleasant scent with hints of garlic, citrus and pine. Rapid vegetative growth allows for short transitional periods into flowering. Large thin leaves with ample spacing allows for light to penetrate into secondary sites. Rather surprisingly, she only requires small amounts of feed to stay healthy, which is likely to appeal to novices who are still getting to grips with feeding schedules. You can expect generous yields for your effort. The taste and aroma of Lemon Garlic carries a strong hint of garlic, finely mixed with citrus, lemon and pine. It all comes together to make a unique and mouth-watering flavor that is sure to be an instant favourite.

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.