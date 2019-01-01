About this product
Lemon Kush is a Sativa-dominant feminized cannabis strain from a 215 Super Bud, a Headband and an Original OG. Lemon Kush can be grown by newcomers to cannabis cultivation, although an indoor environment is recommended. Outdoors, plants will thrive in a warm, almost Mediterranean climate, but may have trouble in regions without consistent warmth and sunlight. Under high-watt bulbs indoors plants grow between 120 - 180 cm tall and have a standard, bushy Indica shape. Lemon Kush has buds that are nugget-like and tend to be smaller than average. They hold a tight and dense bud structure, more typical of Indica than Sativa. Its leaves are light green, made to appear lighter by a heavy coating of trichomes. Plants should be grown in organic soil and supplemented by nutrient treatments like humic acid, vitamin B and various enzymes. Lemon Kush has a complex terpene profile, blending sweet and citric tones with diesel hints. This fantastic flavor is accompained by a strong and long lasting cerebral effect. Its taste can be credited to the high amounts of Limonene found within the strain.
About this strain
Lemon Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.