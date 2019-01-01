About this product

Lemon Kush is a Sativa-dominant feminized cannabis strain from a 215 Super Bud, a Headband and an Original OG. Lemon Kush can be grown by newcomers to cannabis cultivation, although an indoor environment is recommended. Outdoors, plants will thrive in a warm, almost Mediterranean climate, but may have trouble in regions without consistent warmth and sunlight. Under high-watt bulbs indoors plants grow between 120 - 180 cm tall and have a standard, bushy Indica shape. Lemon Kush has buds that are nugget-like and tend to be smaller than average. They hold a tight and dense bud structure, more typical of Indica than Sativa. Its leaves are light green, made to appear lighter by a heavy coating of trichomes. Plants should be grown in organic soil and supplemented by nutrient treatments like humic acid, vitamin B and various enzymes. Lemon Kush has a complex terpene profile, blending sweet and citric tones with diesel hints. This fantastic flavor is accompained by a strong and long lasting cerebral effect. Its taste can be credited to the high amounts of Limonene found within the strain.