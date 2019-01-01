 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lemon Thai Kush

by Variety Of Cannabis

Lemon Thai Kush is a mostly Sativa cross between landrace Thai and Hawaiian strains. Well known for massive, thick colas that produce a twisted psychedelic high, this variety is a grenade for cash-croppers. She carries with it the flavors and scents of its Lemon Thai predecessor – citrusy and a bit tropical. Mixed with the kush side of the cannabis spectrum, it becomes a hybrid strain with high yields and resinous buds. Lemon Thai Kush is recommended to all growers, indoor and outdoor, looking to try a South-east Asian Sativa that can be high-yielding, flavorful and quicker finishing. Lemon Thai Kush holds up exceptional to mould problems and is also resistant to powdery mildew. Complex and refreshing, the aroma of Lemon Thai Kush reminds of citrus, fresh flowers and cedar. The flavor is rich and intense, with hints of lemon, pine, pepper and exotic woods. The powerful long las- ting effect is slightly more cerebral than physical. The supreme high is one that you’ll never forget!

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.