Lost Coast O.G. is an Indica-dominant hybrid from a marriage of Chemdawg 4 genetics with those of two age-old heirloom strains, Pakistani Kush and Lemon Thai. With a short flowering period this strain is well suited for outdoor cultivation as it is ready to harvest before the arrival of humid weather. Due to its rapid vegetative growth, this plant should be induced early when working with smaller spaces. Performs best in a trellis to support its large colas, and flourishes in slightly cooler temperatures (22-25º Celsius). Before flowering happens, plants should be pruned to allow for maximum development of thick calyxes in the undergrowth. High yielding and easy to grow. This cannabis plant yields compact buds with an intoxicating aroma. Flavors of sour citrus and earthy musk burst through on the exhale, typically for its OG terpene profile. The cerebral effects improve the mood and instill creativity and sociable attitude. Due to the strong kick, novice users are recommended to stay away from this type of cannabis and stick to milder strains.