About this product

Mango Sapphire is a feminised Indica-dominant cannabis strain from OG/Afghan and an elite clone of Bubba’s Gift. Rappid vegetative growth is accompanied by large broad fan leaves with a strong and hearty structure. Little nutrition is needed to achieve superior results, though trellising is recommended to maximize potential. When flowering sites appear, they quickly form large, rock hard buds from the top to the bottom of the stem. Large crowning sites develop during the 5th week of flowering as the Mango Sapphire is complete in 7-8 weeks. Mango Sapphire is a cannabis hybrid with very charachteristic flavor and aroma. Flavor is comprised of exotic fruits, coconut, mango and a slight touch of sour fruit. Strong cerebral effects are followed by a relaxing body high.