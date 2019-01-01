 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Mango Saphire

Mango Saphire

by Variety Of Cannabis

Write a review
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Mango Saphire
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Mango Saphire

$11.67MSRP

About this product

Mango Sapphire is a feminised Indica-dominant cannabis strain from OG/Afghan and an elite clone of Bubba’s Gift. Rappid vegetative growth is accompanied by large broad fan leaves with a strong and hearty structure. Little nutrition is needed to achieve superior results, though trellising is recommended to maximize potential. When flowering sites appear, they quickly form large, rock hard buds from the top to the bottom of the stem. Large crowning sites develop during the 5th week of flowering as the Mango Sapphire is complete in 7-8 weeks. Mango Sapphire is a cannabis hybrid with very charachteristic flavor and aroma. Flavor is comprised of exotic fruits, coconut, mango and a slight touch of sour fruit. Strong cerebral effects are followed by a relaxing body high.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Variety Of Cannabis Logo
Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.